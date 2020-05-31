Alfred Lloyd How III
Alfred Lloyd How, III, 58, passed away May 25th, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA, to Evelyn Dragas How & Alfred Lloyd How, Jr., a Navy family that calls Virginia Beach home. He studied business at ODU & UCLA, earning a BS & MBA, respectively. Al was a gifted tennis player from Jr high through undergraduate school and was known on the ODU Tennis team for his "Big Serve." As a natural athlete, he also loved windsurfing. Professionally, he worked for Dragas Companies, CACI & most recently Newport News Shipbuilding as an IT Project Manager, Level 5. His academic & professional achievements & interests, however, do not begin to illustrate a very beloved man.

He was the best of us: the best of sons, the best of brothers, the best of fathers, the best of friends. He was patient & kind, intelligent & understanding, measured & mindful. His humor was deep & wide. He would never refuse a request for help. Above all, he loved his family & was the most devoted of fathers.

He is survived by his sons, Cameron Elijah How, Tristan Michael How, his father, Alfred L. How, Jr., and his sisters, Ellen How and Marian How Leavitt (Mark), niece Raleigh Leavitt & nephew Mark Leavitt, Jr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Dragas How. The Trisagion Service (visitation) will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in VB on Mon, June 1, at 6:00 pm. The graveside funeral will be outdoors at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery in VB Tues, June 2, at 10:00 am.

His family would like to thank Dale Berrett, Lewis Webb, & Todd Furniss. Please share your memories & photos of Al as a lasting tribute to his sons to MemoriesofAlHow@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to The American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at wwwhdoliver.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
06:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
