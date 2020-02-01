The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faison Funeral Home
301 Park St
Seaboard, NC 27876
(252) 589-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred M. Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred M. Simmons Obituary
On January 29, 2020, Alfred McArthur Simmons was called home to be with the Lord. "Red", as he was better known by family and loved ones, was born October 26, 1945, in North Carolina. He later made Portsmouth, VA his home. Red was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan, loved to watch westerns, and was a devoted Christian. Red was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Red leaves behind two sons, Al Jr. and Antonio, daughter Nikki, daughter in law Kim, nephews Alvin and Andrew, nieces Elaine and Shirley (Puddin), along with a host of additional family members and friends.

Red will also be missed by Jeraldene Harris, his former wife of sixteen years.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -