On January 29, 2020, Alfred McArthur Simmons was called home to be with the Lord. "Red", as he was better known by family and loved ones, was born October 26, 1945, in North Carolina. He later made Portsmouth, VA his home. Red was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan, loved to watch westerns, and was a devoted Christian. Red was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Red leaves behind two sons, Al Jr. and Antonio, daughter Nikki, daughter in law Kim, nephews Alvin and Andrew, nieces Elaine and Shirley (Puddin), along with a host of additional family members and friends.
Red will also be missed by Jeraldene Harris, his former wife of sixteen years.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020