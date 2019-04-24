The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Alfred B. Male, Jr. (Al) passed away peacefully at Fraser Health Care Facility on April 22, 2019, in Hilton Head Island, SC at the age of 87.Al is survived by wife, Nancy G. Male; daughter, Theresa Lynn Job (Robert); son, Timothy A. Male; daughter-in-law, Liz Male; step-son, Stephen M. Walker (Kimberly). Grandchildren include Timmy and Emalee Male; Jamie Job (Dani and twin great granddaughters); and granddaughters, Ryan and Grace Walker. Al also had three nephews and three nieces.Al was born on March 11, 1932 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Ollie Mae Garrison and Alfred Briding Male. He graduated from Elon University with a degree in Business. Al served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas. He retired as Plant Manager at Arco Welding Products in Virginia Beach, VA. Al was also very active in community affairs in Shipyard Plantation and enjoyed volunteering for various boards and committees. Al was an avid coin collector and when he was younger, enjoyed golfing. Nancy and Al have resided on Hilton Head Island for the last 23 years.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to . The family would like to thank all the many expert caregivers and medical staff that were dedicated in making Al comfortable in his final years.Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019
