Alfred Michael Leitner (Coach), 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to be with the Lord and join his wife, Connie, on May 27, 2019. Al enjoyed a life full of love, family, friends and sports. A man of great faith he was a dedicated member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic church, where he served as Eucharist minister. Al was an engineer assistant for the C & P Telephone Company where he retired after 38 years of loyal service. He was always the first to contribute or organize a fundraiser for a co-worker or friend in need. Al was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on July 23, 1930. He was the only child of Helena and Michael Leitner. After high school he joined the Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. There he met and married the love of his life, Connie Mae Headley. They were married for 58 years before she passed in July 2010.Al was a Perth Amboy high school standout on the gridiron, basketball court, and diamond. After graduation he joined the Navy where he continued his athletic career as a three sport athlete for the Little Creek Amphibious Base Gators. In 1951, he was voted the Outstanding Athlete in all three sports. In later years, Al (aka â€œCoachâ€) coached several community athletic teams and enjoyed recruiting local basketball talent for his lifelong friend Coach Lefty Driesell. He was an active member of the Norfolk Sports Club for over 35 years. Coach was also a mentor and avid supporter to many local athletic teams. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved daughters, Valerie Leitner Wheeler (Terry) and Veronica Leitner Hill (Jeff) and six grandchildren, Keith Wheeler (Wendy), Jason Wheeler (Jennifer), Stacie Wheeler Allen (Bryon), Alfie Wheeler (Tara), Chase Hill (Ashley) and Chelsea Hill Augst (Reid) and seven great grandchildren. Al adored his family, but was particularly proud of his grandchildren. He continued his love of sports through their athletic accomplishments. He was their most proud and loyal fan. Coach always had scrapbooks and pictures in his car truck to share of this favorite sports memories. Coach was a true â€œpeopleâ€ person and cherished his many friends of all ages and walks of life. He never met a stranger and had the ability to make everyone feel special. Al was also known for his quick wit and good humor and loved to play practical jokes. Coach enjoyed spending hours daily socializing with his friends at Mangia Qui, Margaretâ€™s, Uncle Alâ€™s and Krispy Kreme. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 11am, Monday, June 3, 2019 with a visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462.