SCPO Alfred Payton Seward, USN (Retired), 77, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 22, 2019.
Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late William H. and Lydia P. Seward. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy after 21 years of honorable service. He was a member and Usher at Rosemont Christian Church and Chairman of the property committee for many years. He was a dedicated hand and foot card player.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Blanche Seward; sons, Mark Seward, Christopher Seward, and Michael Seward; step-daughters, Debra Bass and Kathryn Notte; and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Rosemont Christian Church on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rosemont Christian Church, 3505 Bainbridge Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23324. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019