Alfred Lee Smith, 69, passed on October 19, 2019. Alfred was predeceased by his parents Samuel Smith, Sr. and Viola Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Anne Smith; daughters, Tonya Rice, Clover Skinner and Melonie Smith-Caban. A funeral will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 with a wake service on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 7:30pm-8:30pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel, Presiding Clergy Bishop Arthles Lynn
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 24, 2019