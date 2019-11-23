The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 548-2200
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Basile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Vincent Basile Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Vincent Basile Sr. Obituary
Alfred Vincent Basile, Sr., 90, died peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a native of Washington, DC and was the son of the late Amedeo and Antonetta DiPaolis Basile.

Alfred was Co-Owner of Capitol Tile and Marble for over 15 years. He was a member of Local #1 Internal Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, working in Maryland and the District of Columbia. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Chesapeake Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Rita Gilda DiPaola Basile of Chesapeake and his daughters, Barbara Marie Sickmier and her husband Randy of Chesapeake and Annette Lorraine Ferri of Falls Church, Virginia., his son, Alfred Vincent Basile, Jr. and his wife Gina of St. Leonard, Maryland., his sister, Ellen Mary Oneto of Ocean City, Maryland and six grandchildren; Colette, Andrea, Elisa, Christina, Rachel and Kenny and 1 great grandson, Damian.

A memorial service will be held in Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. The Reverend Father Romeo Jazmin will officiate.

Interment will be in the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham Maryland at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to .

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Chesapeake Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -