|
|
Alfred Vincent Basile, Sr., 90, died peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a native of Washington, DC and was the son of the late Amedeo and Antonetta DiPaolis Basile.
Alfred was Co-Owner of Capitol Tile and Marble for over 15 years. He was a member of Local #1 Internal Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, working in Maryland and the District of Columbia. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Chesapeake Council of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Rita Gilda DiPaola Basile of Chesapeake and his daughters, Barbara Marie Sickmier and her husband Randy of Chesapeake and Annette Lorraine Ferri of Falls Church, Virginia., his son, Alfred Vincent Basile, Jr. and his wife Gina of St. Leonard, Maryland., his sister, Ellen Mary Oneto of Ocean City, Maryland and six grandchildren; Colette, Andrea, Elisa, Christina, Rachel and Kenny and 1 great grandson, Damian.
A memorial service will be held in Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. The Reverend Father Romeo Jazmin will officiate.
Interment will be in the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham Maryland at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to .
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Chesapeake Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019