Celebration of Life



September 5, 2020 12pm



JT Fisher Funeral Services



1248 Geo Washington Hwy



Chesapeake, Va



Sunrise: June 27, 1954



Sunset: August 28, 2020



Victorious you are and our champion forever more. We return our Angel back



to the Heavens with aching hearts; a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother; the Greatest "MIMI" ever. Until we meet again; WE LOVE YOU!!!



