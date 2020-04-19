|
|
MSCM Alfredo L. "Fred" Lasmarias, USN (Retired), 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, peacefully returned to his creator April 3, 2020.
Born on July 27, 1941, in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur. Philippines, he graduated Elementary and High School at St. Augustine School in Tagudin and attended college for Engineering at Baguio Colleges in Baguio City, Philippines. In 1963, he was recruited to the United States Navy at which he served for 30 years.
Fred had a passion for fishing and cooking (roast turkey and steak kabobs for special occasions). He loved to travel, dance and karaoke with friends as well as baby sitting his grandkids. He is known for his infectious smile and compassionate spirit. He is an active member of Holy Family Parish.
He is predeceased by his parents, Alberto and Concepcion; wife, Cynthia Beltran Lasmarias; sister, Concessa; brother, Edwardo. He is survived by sons, Danilo and Derrick and daughter-in-law, Krysta; grandchildren, Noah Nalani and Gabriela; brothers, Rene, Johnny, and Joseph; sisters, Anita and Paulita. He re-married to Margie Zamora Lardizabal of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and she was at his bedside at the time of death.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Holy Family or The . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020