July 1, 1961-September 25, 2020
Alfredo Portela passed away late last Friday evening due to complications from diabetes. He was an incredible father to Fredo, Michael, and Tommy, all of whom he adored more than anything and a devoted husband to the love of his life, Terri. He is the cherished son of Alfredo and Mercedes Portela, Cuban exiles who gave him incredible opportunities when they fled to this country where he was born. He is also the loving brother of Maria along with her husband Rick Schmidt and uncle to their children Ryan and Elisa. He was an honorary son to his mother's husband Jack Lagershausen and donned a brother to his in-laws, Carol and Vic Bachmura, and uncle to their daughter Katie.
Alfredo was able to turn his passion into a career working as a minor league baseball general manager for over a decade. He was a noble, larger-than-life personality with a wickedly unapologetic sense of humor. He was a gifted communicator and enjoyed mentoring many young people to develop their skills both in the game of baseball and in life. Alfredo had a unique way of making friends feel like family and he developed many deep, personal relationships throughout his 59 years on this earth.
An open house will be held at the Portela Chesapeake residence on Saturday, October 3rd starting at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please instead make donations to the American Diabetes Association
.