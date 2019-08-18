The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel
Ali Elijah Aikers Obituary
Ali Elijah Aikers, 21, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 3, 2019.

Born in Radford, VA, he was raised in Virginia Beach and was a graduate from Landstown High School. He loved writing, drawing, playing video games, music, and going to the beach.

Left to cherish his memory: his mother, April Haughey; sister, Kira Aikers; maternal grandparents, Anne and Barry Haughey; uncle, Robert Haughey; and other extended family.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America or the National Suicide Prevention Life Line. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
