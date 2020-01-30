|
Dec 18, 1936 - Jan 23, 2020
Alice joined her soulmate Vernon Rouse in heaven on January 23, 2020. Alice was originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, and relocated to Virginia Beach and married Lynn E. Gessner, who was a naval officer. Alice re-married her soulmate Vernon Rouse, who was the co-founder of Rouse-Sirine Associates LTD. Alice was an avid bridge player and had achieved the rank of life master. She enjoyed gardening and playing golf. Alice had 6 children, 7 grand children and 10 great grand children. Her children and grand children are:
Allen Gessner (Jerry Gessner, Julia Gessner Warren, Angelia Gessner Ness), Kathy Gessner (Michael Gessner, Nathan Gessner and Allison Gessner), Mark Gessner, Debra Gessner Lewis, Craig Gessner, and Raymond Gessner (Kaitlynn Gessner).
We miss her and tell Jesus we love Him so much!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020