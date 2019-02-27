Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Armeniox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice "Turkey" Armeniox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice "Turkey" Armeniox Obituary
Alice â€œTurkeyâ€ Armeniox, 87, of Norfolk, died February 25, 2019. God knew it was time for Alice to rest. Born in Hopewell, Virginia to the late Hershel and Mary Matthews, Alice was one of five children and the only girl. Alice was a bookkeeper for 31 years and worked for Shueâ€™s Auto Service. She also worked as a caregiver for over 14 years caring for the elderly and sick. She was baptized in 1961 and loved her church family, they meant everything to her. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Mike Armeniox, her daughters; Theresa Kay Carter, Michelle Plante, her son in law Wayne Plante, She is survived by two daughters; Pam Owens (Glenn) and Belynda Walker (John) and nine grandchildren; Todd (Lisa), Angela (Steven), Nicholle (Jason), Ambra, Ashley, Andrea (Matt), John Michael (Kendall), Paige, and Robbie who helped care for her over the past several years. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren; Storm, Chloe, Camille, Ansley, Alynn, William, and Lachlan. She never loved one more than the other.A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk by the Reverend Brett Holmes. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow services in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.