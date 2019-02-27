Alice â€œTurkeyâ€ Armeniox, 87, of Norfolk, died February 25, 2019. God knew it was time for Alice to rest. Born in Hopewell, Virginia to the late Hershel and Mary Matthews, Alice was one of five children and the only girl. Alice was a bookkeeper for 31 years and worked for Shueâ€™s Auto Service. She also worked as a caregiver for over 14 years caring for the elderly and sick. She was baptized in 1961 and loved her church family, they meant everything to her. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Mike Armeniox, her daughters; Theresa Kay Carter, Michelle Plante, her son in law Wayne Plante, She is survived by two daughters; Pam Owens (Glenn) and Belynda Walker (John) and nine grandchildren; Todd (Lisa), Angela (Steven), Nicholle (Jason), Ambra, Ashley, Andrea (Matt), John Michael (Kendall), Paige, and Robbie who helped care for her over the past several years. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren; Storm, Chloe, Camille, Ansley, Alynn, William, and Lachlan. She never loved one more than the other.A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk by the Reverend Brett Holmes. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow services in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary