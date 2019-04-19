Alice Baines Babb, 79, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late William Leroy Baines and Margaret Louise Babb Baines. She leaves behind to cherish her memories Charles Babb, husband of 58 years; three children, Becky Bazinet (Rick), Troy Babb (Tennie); and Todd Babb (Elizabeth); six grandchildren, Trent Byrd, Travis Byrd (Amanda), Billy Babb (Eryn), Hunter Babb, Crystal Stuart, and William Giles; four great grandchildren, Tevin, Zain, Tristan, and Waylon who will be arriving in August. Over the years she worked at Dr. Weinbergâ€™s office, as a nurseâ€™s aide at Autumn Care Nursing Home, a cook and school bus driver at Suffolk Christian School; and a caregiver to many also. Alice is described by her family as a devoted Christian who loved God. A loving mother who always gave of her time and heart, also known to many as Puddin or Momma Babb. She was a member of Liberty Spring Christian Church, with strong ties to Cypress Chapel Christian Church also. A woman so full of energy who believed intensely on the importance of family. A provider for her children in a home that always seemed to hold the aroma of something cooking â€" all the time. Mom you have given so much and asked for so little in return, thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping us, forgiving us, and always paving the way for us. We will continue to uphold your legacy â€" We Love and Miss You. Family and friends may join the family for a visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Allen Lancaster and Troy Babb officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Spring Christian Church Cemetery. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary