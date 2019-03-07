|
Alice Barrett Layne, 80, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born in Norfolk in 1939 to Florence and Clyde Layne. She attended Maury High School and Longwood College. After college she taught at Cox High School, later moving to Atlanta, and then to Raleigh, NC. She returned to Virginia Beach in 1979 and taught at Princess Anne Middle School until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of the Princess Anne Country Club, and First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach. She is survived by several cousins, and many good friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 2:30 pm in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019