BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Hope AME Zion Church
Moyock, NC
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Baxter Chatman


1925 - 2019
Alice Baxter Chatman Obituary
Alice Baxter Chatman 94, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was a life-long resident of Currituck County. She is the daughter of the late Dallas and Adeline Baxter. Alice was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Hallet Chatman, Sr. She was a faithful member of Good Hope A.M.E. Zion Church all her life and also attended Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. She leaves to cherish her memory (1) son, Hallet, Jr. (Jarkiolene) Chesapeake, VA and (3) daughters, Jacklyn (Calvin) of Fort Washington, MD, Sandra (Leonard), Lavern (Roosevelt) Chesapeake, VA. She has (6) grandchildren, (15) great-grandchildren, and (5) great-great grandchildren, and a host of special friends. A Celebration of life will be held, 11am, Sat., July 6th, at Good Hope AME Zion Church, Moyock, NC. Viewing, 5-7pm, Fri., at Beach Funeral Service. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019
