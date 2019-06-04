Courtland - Alice Trula Creager Beale passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2019, in her hometown of Franklin, VA. Alice was born on June 22, 1929 in Bluefield, WVA to William Alcoke and Janie Thompson Creager. She grew up in NorthFork, WVA and graduated from NorthFork High School in 1947. She began her college career at Greenbrier Womenâ€™s College where she obtained a diploma in 1949. She completed her education at Radford College, obtaining her BS degree in Elementary Education and Physical Education in 1951.In 1952 she married Ryland Franklin Beale, Jr and taught school as she moved around with him through his US Air Force assignments. She eventually settled on the Beale family farm where she was a first grade teacher in Franklin City Public Schools for 30 years while nurturing two daughters. She also managed the family farm accounting with her husband.She is predeceased by her husband, Ryland F. Beale, Jr; parents, William A. Creager, Sr and Janie T. Creager; and brother, William Alcoke Creager, Jr (Billy).Alice is survived by her two daughters, Deborah A. Beale and husband, Oma (Doodle) Underwood of Courtland, VA; Sarah Beale Cobb and husband Jerrel Wood Cobb, Jr (Jerry) of Holly Springs, NC; and grandchildren, Shannon Cobb Bowling and husband Daniel Bowling of Roswell, GA and Jerrel Wood Cobb, III (Trey) of Charlotte, NC and sister-in-law, Iris Rinderer Creager of Martins Ferry, Ohio. Alice is a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She is also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Gamma Delta Chapter, an International Womenâ€™s Society for women educators. She was an active member of Courtland United Methodist Church for numerous years, and more recently Grace Memorial United Methodist Church. Alice was passionate about her family and community. Her love for God and her family remained steadfast while continually sharing this love with others. Her life was also filled with nature and pets. She always enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Sedley, VA, with a graveside in the Poplar Spring Cemetery in Franklin, VA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will follow the service in the Beale home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be shared with Agriculture in the Classroom: 12580 West Creek Parkway, Richmond, VA 23238-1110. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.wrightfuneralhome.org Alice will remain an extraordinary teacher in all of our lives as she touched so many of us with her loving, caring, and patient demeanor. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary