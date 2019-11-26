The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Alice E. Hewitt, 87, of George Washington Hwy. South passed away November 24, 2019.

Born to the late Edmund and Ruby Elliott in a small cabin in Rich Square, NC, she retired after 32 years at Vico Construction. She was a lifelong member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by four sons, Frank and wife, Pam, of Dawson, GA; Richard of Chesapeake, Robert and wife, Vicki, of Chesapeake, and Donald and wife, Jennifer, of Currituck, NC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Ricky, Jessica, and Hunter Hewitt, Brittany Winn, Brian Bringazi and Zachary Burgar; great-granddaughter, Heaven; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis E. Hewitt; brothers, Carson and Eugene Elliott; and granddaughter, Kara.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Vicki Hewitt, Alice's caretaker, for her love and special care in her final years.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 26, 2019
