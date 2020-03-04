Home

Port Norfolk Baptist Church
401 Broad St
Portsmouth, VA 23707
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Port Norfolk Baptist
401 Broad St.
Portsmouth, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Port Norfolk Baptist
401 Broad St.
Portsmouth, VA
Alice E. Moscoffian

Alice E. Moscoffian Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Alice E. Moscoffian, 76, died at home on February 28, 2020. She was a graduate of JMU and was a secretary at Port Norfolk Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Chester W. Moscoffian; and four children, Jason, Brien, Amy and Susan.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Port Norfolk Baptist, 401 Broad St. Portsmouth from 10am to 11am with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11am. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
