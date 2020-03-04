|
PORTSMOUTH- Alice E. Moscoffian, 76, died at home on February 28, 2020. She was a graduate of JMU and was a secretary at Port Norfolk Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Chester W. Moscoffian; and four children, Jason, Brien, Amy and Susan.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Port Norfolk Baptist, 401 Broad St. Portsmouth from 10am to 11am with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11am. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020