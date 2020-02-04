The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Horst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Edwards Horst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Edwards Horst Obituary
Alice Edwards Horst, 96, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Esther Edwards. She was the widow of Herbert C. Horst.

She lived and enjoyed living overseas with her husband, Herbert, in Honk Kong and Tokyo, Japan. She was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church in Suffolk and Lynnhaven United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother

Alice is survived by her children, David Horst (Janet) of Mountain Lake, NJ, John Horst (Janet) of Woodbine. MD and Susan Warner (Jack) of Norfolk, VA; grandsons, Nathan and Jeffrey Warner, Justin, J. Palmer, Stephen, Gilbert, Eric and Alan Horst; great grandchildren, Edmund and Miranda Horst and Everett Warner; and nephew, Robert Horst of Greenville, SC.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Rich Meiser on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 PM in the Main Street United Methodist Church. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Main St. UMC, 202 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -