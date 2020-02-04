|
|
Alice Edwards Horst, 96, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Esther Edwards. She was the widow of Herbert C. Horst.
She lived and enjoyed living overseas with her husband, Herbert, in Honk Kong and Tokyo, Japan. She was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church in Suffolk and Lynnhaven United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother
Alice is survived by her children, David Horst (Janet) of Mountain Lake, NJ, John Horst (Janet) of Woodbine. MD and Susan Warner (Jack) of Norfolk, VA; grandsons, Nathan and Jeffrey Warner, Justin, J. Palmer, Stephen, Gilbert, Eric and Alan Horst; great grandchildren, Edmund and Miranda Horst and Everett Warner; and nephew, Robert Horst of Greenville, SC.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Rich Meiser on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 PM in the Main Street United Methodist Church. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Main St. UMC, 202 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020