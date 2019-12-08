|
|
Chesapeake - Alice (Boulay) Foley, 92, passed away peacefully at her home, December 1. She was born in Meriden, CT, grew up in Dracut, MA, and lived predominantly in Exeter and Dover, NH, before moving to Chesapeake with her husband Bill, who predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by children Beth (Foley) and Dennis Couture, Rick Foley, Brian Foley, Dr. Christopher Foley and Dr. Susan Kim Foley, Greg Foley, and David Steinberg. She was Grammie to 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Alice was an avid Bridge player and loved her Red Sox and Patriots. The family would like to thank all her friends at Eagle Point for welcoming her and making her a part of the community. A celebration of Alice's life will take place at a later date. Please visit caringbridge.com/alicefoley to share memories.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019