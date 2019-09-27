|
Alice F. Dawson found release on Sept. 20, 2019, after 4 Â½ years of battling cancer. With Alice was her devoted husband, Tom Dawson and loving daughter, Sarah Dawson. She was born in Norfolk VA to Sylvan and Sara Foreman on Oct. 4 1952. She lived a bold and courageous life and to those who loved her, simply amazing!
Alice never shied away from a treatment or surgery and never once felt sorry for herself. She touched people's lives around her and always had a smile on her face. Her passions were music, interior design, and her family. She is survived by her husband of 36 years and daughter, sister Lynn Jane Foreman, and her husband's extended family. Alice leaves behind countless close friends, neighbors, doctors, and nurses whose lives she touched. Here's to Amazing Alice.
A service will be held to celebrate her life on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at Glebe Episcopal Church, 4400 Nansemond Parkway Suffolk VA 23435. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Glebe Church in her name. Condolences may be left for the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 27, 2019