Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Frances Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Frances Lewis Obituary
Alice Frances Lewis passed away peacefully in the home of her devoted daughter Margaret Lewis Lawrence on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

After retiring from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center as a nurse she became a nanny. Her love for children was surpassed by her compassion for the sick and lonely.

Alice was an active member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, brought communion to the sick and sewed teddy bears for the less fortunate children. Alice will be remembered for her compassion, kindness and generosity.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Margaret Lawrence, son-in-law Joseph H. Lawrence who unselfishly cared for her during the 8 years she suffered from Alzheimer's disease in which we are eternally grateful; and her two sons Billy and Charles Lewis of Virginia Beach.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -