Alice Frances Lewis passed away peacefully in the home of her devoted daughter Margaret Lewis Lawrence on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
After retiring from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center as a nurse she became a nanny. Her love for children was surpassed by her compassion for the sick and lonely.
Alice was an active member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, brought communion to the sick and sewed teddy bears for the less fortunate children. Alice will be remembered for her compassion, kindness and generosity.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Margaret Lawrence, son-in-law Joseph H. Lawrence who unselfishly cared for her during the 8 years she suffered from Alzheimer's disease in which we are eternally grateful; and her two sons Billy and Charles Lewis of Virginia Beach.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020