Alice H. Casper, age 83, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Alice was born April 6, 1936 to Viola and Harley Henderson in Washington DC. She was married to Thomas L. Casper in 1959 and had three children. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Harley; sister, Betty; daughter, Cynthia; and eldest son, David.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Luther Casper; son, Jerry E. Casper and his wife, Daphne; granddaughter, Jillian R. Casper; and sister, Brenda Luton.



A funeral service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Great Hope Baptist Church with Dr. John Godfrey officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. At the request of the family in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Great Hope Baptist Church.