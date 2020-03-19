|
|
Alice Joyce Johnson Wilkins, went to be with her Lord on March 18, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lula and Thaddeus Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband Pugger Wilkins, sons Michael and Gary Lee Wilkins, and siblings Deloris Taylor, John Johnson and Charles Johnson.
She is survived by her grandchildren Brandy, Ryan, and Cody; great grandson Jacob, and Wyatt; sister Jeanne J. Banks and husband John; boyfriend Ron Clark; and good friends Carolyn, Billy, Sharon and Richard.
A celebration of life service for Alice will be held at a later date. She will be interred in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2020