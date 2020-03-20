The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice J. Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice J. Wilkins Obituary
Alice Joyce Johnson Wilkins, went to be with her Lord on March 18, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lula and Thaddeus Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband Pugger Wilkins, sons Michael and Gary Lee Wilkins, and siblings Delores Taylor, John Johnson and Charles Johnson.

She is survived by her grandchildren Brandy, Ryan, and Cody; great grandson Jacob, and Wyate; sister, Jeanne J. Banks and husband John; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Johnson; daughter-in-law, Mel and son-in-law, Duck; her second sweetheart, Ron Clark "Sparky"; and dear friends Carolyn, Billy, Sharon and Richard and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -