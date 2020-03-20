|
|
Alice Joyce Johnson Wilkins, went to be with her Lord on March 18, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lula and Thaddeus Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband Pugger Wilkins, sons Michael and Gary Lee Wilkins, and siblings Delores Taylor, John Johnson and Charles Johnson.
She is survived by her grandchildren Brandy, Ryan, and Cody; great grandson Jacob, and Wyate; sister, Jeanne J. Banks and husband John; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Johnson; daughter-in-law, Mel and son-in-law, Duck; her second sweetheart, Ron Clark "Sparky"; and dear friends Carolyn, Billy, Sharon and Richard and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2020