J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Emanuel AME Church
637 North Street
Portsmouth, VA
Resources
Alice Joyce Pierce


1929 - 2019
Alice Joyce Pierce Obituary
On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Alice Joyce Pierce, born April 29, 1929, entered eternal rest. She was the third child born to the late Lawrence E. and Estella H. Blow and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alexander Pierce, Sr. and son, Joseph Alexander Pierce, Jr.; two sisters, Vivian Blow Freeman and Mary Blow Mixon; and one brother, Lawrence E. Blow, Jr.

A member of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, VA, she served as a Stewardess and remained a faithful member until her death. A 1946 graduate of I. C. Norcom High School, she worked many years for Smith and Welton Department Store in Norfolk, VA. Joyce was a very talented seamstress and operated an alteration shop.

Cherishing her memory are her sisters, Ora Lee Leach of Baltimore, MD and Carolyn B. Watts of Portsmouth, VA; devoted friend Carolista Eady of Portsmouth, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A life celebration service will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 12:00 PM at Emanuel AME Church, 637 North Street, Portsmouth, VA with Rev. Granger Flythe officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5 PM until 7 PM at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy. in Chesapeake, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
