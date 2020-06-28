Alice Kirchmier Dodson, 86, of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully June 26, 2020. Alice was born on September 29, 1933 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Alice Ozmon Kirchmier and John Joseph Kirchmier.
Alice attended Notre Dame of Maryland University and later graduated from Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, where she met the love of her life, Dr. William Smith Dodson, Sr. Together they returned to her childhood home, Wildwood in Chesapeake, where they raised five children. Alice owned and operated Once Upon A Time Antiques for over 30 years.
Wildwood quickly became the place where everyone was welcomed with open arms, and food. Her love of the outdoors, deep passion for animals, and sense of adventure was contagious through generations. 'Nanny Alice' quickly built Wildwood to be a place where grandkids and the community dreamed of going and could run wild and free. She was deeply loved and will forever be in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Dr. William Smith Dodson; a son, Timothy Samuel Dodson; and two brothers: her twin, John Joseph Kirchmier, Jr., and Dr. Raymond Stanley Kirchmier.
She is survived by her five children, Dr. William Smith Dodson, Jr. and wife, Yvonne and their two children, Zac and Jessica; John Joseph Dodson of Atlanta, and his three sons, Nick, Devyn and Stanton; Dr. Stanton Forrest Dodson, his wife, Cindy and their three sons, Jeffrey, Bobby and Michael; Timothy Patrick Dodson and his three sons, Corey, Jamie, and Ryan; Alison Dodson Anderson and husband, Tom, and their children, Kate, Cort, Alice, Smith, and Ruthie; and five great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service, and a celebration of life tribute will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23504; or Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO), 17560 Buckingham Garden Dr., Lithia, FL 33547. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.