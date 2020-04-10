|
Alice LaRue (Kennon) Lester, born on January 21, 1934, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Alice resided in Chesapeake, Virginia with her best friend and daughter, Mary for many years before moving into a nursing facility last year. As a Navy brat, Alice was a child of many places including Honolulu where she lived with her family during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Alice received her Nursing Degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois and had a great love and talent for caring for her patients.
Alice is preceded in death by her father, Leonard David Kennon, Sr. (USN Ret.); mother Courtney Ann "Twiddy" Kennon; brother, Leonard David Kennon, Jr. (USN Ret.); daughter, Phyllis Jane Jarvis; and son, Dale Wayne Carroll. She is survived by her loving sister Wilma Ann Kennon of Las Vegas, Nevada, and three children, Mary Carroll-Riedel (daughter), Gail Elaine Carroll (daughter) and John Eric Carroll (son), as well as 3 grandchildren (Layne, Sydnee and Eric) and 3 great-grandchildren (Ethan, Kahley, and Caleb) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is holding a private viewing at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel, and will hold two celebration of life ceremonies later in the summer in both Virginia, where she resided and in California her "most favorite place in the world". In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2020