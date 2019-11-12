The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lee Davis Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Lee Davis Turner Obituary
Alice Lee Davis Turner, eldest of six children born to George M. and Annie Lee (Felton) Davis died on November 7, 2019. Born April 27, 1924 in Nansemond County, she was a graduate of Whaleyville High School and Longwood College. She taught Home Economics between 1945 and 1984 in Holland, Whaleyville, Forest Glen and John F. Kennedy High Schools. Alice was predeceased by her parents, husband Sam Turner, brother George Marriott Davis, Jr. and a sister, Nellie Saunders. She is survived by sisters, Bettie Williams, Juanita Nystrom and Mary (Bob) Fischer; son, Randy (Nancy) Johnson; daughters, Joyce Turner and Virginia (Bob) Wahab; granddaughter, Jenny (Dennis) Laughlin; grandson, Scott Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Prince Woods, Portsmouth Room, 100 Anna Goode Way, Suffolk, VA 23434 with Pastor Gary Newsome officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Davis Scholarship Fund, Holy Neck Christian Church, 4400 Holy Neck Road Suffolk, VA 23437. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -