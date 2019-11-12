|
Alice Lee Davis Turner, eldest of six children born to George M. and Annie Lee (Felton) Davis died on November 7, 2019. Born April 27, 1924 in Nansemond County, she was a graduate of Whaleyville High School and Longwood College. She taught Home Economics between 1945 and 1984 in Holland, Whaleyville, Forest Glen and John F. Kennedy High Schools. Alice was predeceased by her parents, husband Sam Turner, brother George Marriott Davis, Jr. and a sister, Nellie Saunders. She is survived by sisters, Bettie Williams, Juanita Nystrom and Mary (Bob) Fischer; son, Randy (Nancy) Johnson; daughters, Joyce Turner and Virginia (Bob) Wahab; granddaughter, Jenny (Dennis) Laughlin; grandson, Scott Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Prince Woods, Portsmouth Room, 100 Anna Goode Way, Suffolk, VA 23434 with Pastor Gary Newsome officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Davis Scholarship Fund, Holy Neck Christian Church, 4400 Holy Neck Road Suffolk, VA 23437. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019