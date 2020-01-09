|
Alice Lucas Walsh, 85, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was raised by her Nanna, Mrs. Eldridge; graduated from the Graham School and The College of William and Mary, and married in 1956 to William M. Walsh, Jr. She taught at Maury and Lane High Schools, the Everett School, Court House School, and the last 30 of her 38-year career at Linkhorn Park Elementary School. Alice was a member of the Junior League of Norfolk and the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum, chairing the auctions in 2008 and 2012. Mrs. Walsh enjoyed traveling and collecting decoys. She felt blessed to have been married 63 years and to have such a loving and supportive family. She is survived by her husband, Bill, two sons: Bucky (Dee) and Russell (Pam), 5 grandchildren: Elizabeth Coles (John), Mason Walsh (Maggie), Hunter and Reid Walsh, Bianca Poling (Alan), 3 great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Luke and Bruce and a sister-in-law Sandy (Dur) and Alpha. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Capt. & Mrs. Lucas. A memorial mass will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Rd., with a reception following at church. Burial will be private. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum, 1113 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, VA 23451, awhm.org, or 757-437-8432.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020