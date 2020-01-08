|
Mrs. Alice Lucy Whipple of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Monday, December 30th, 2019.
Raised in Maryland, she was born Alice Lucy Sutherland in Chicago, Illinois on May 7th, 1924 to George Sutherland, a chemist, and Hazel (Morganweck) Sutherland, a home-maker. She received a B.A. in English from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland in 1945, and a year later married Orville Clifford Everhart, Jr., a lieutenant in the United States Navy, who was killed in 1953 during the Korean War. In 1958 she married Southey Francis Miles IV, a Maryland attorney, who died in 1973. A third marriage to Joseph A. Whipple III ended with his death in 1985.
Mrs. Whipple is survived by her sons, Ward Everhart, his wife Patricia, and Kurt Everhart, as well as her three grandchildren - Griffin Everhart, Alexandra Everhart-Sickler, Patrick Everhart, eight great-grandchildren, her sister, Nancy Morrison, and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by two other sisters and three brothers.
An outgoing woman and world traveler, Mrs. Whipple moved to Virginia Beach to be near family 33 years ago. An avid gardener, bird-watcher and quilt-maker, she befriended her many neighbors here and abroad, and participated in many civic and community organizations throughout her life. Loved dearly by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, she will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020