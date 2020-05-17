Alice M. Meacom
1930 - 2020
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Alice M. Meacom. A resident of South Norfolk, Chesapeake and affectionately referred to as "Ree" by family, Alice passed away on May 13, 2020 at her home on Rodgers street at the age of 89.

She was born on October 19, 1930 and a lifetime resident of South Norfolk. She graduated from South Norfolk High School and furthered her education at Radford University with a degree in Physical Education. She started playing fast pitch softball in 1949 with the Norfolk Rams at the age of 19. Alice was a teacher at Lake Taylor High School, where she coached the Titans Girls Softball Team, taught Physical Education, and Driver Education, but her earlier position was with Norview High School. Alice played slow pitch softball from 1966-1974 with the Travelers including 3 national tournaments, where she helped execute a triple play during the 1970 game. Alice refereed girls' basketball along with coaching the Lake Taylor High School boys swim team for a year. She was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame, as well as, the Chesapeake Sports Club Legends of Honor with her lifelong friend the late Marilyn Burgess. She volunteered with Chesapeake General Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Alice was one to be "on the go" all the time.

She was predeceased by her mother, Bessie Peebles Meacom; father, Earnest Meacom; sister, Estelle Meacom Templeton; brothers, Marion Meacom and Billie Meacom, Sr. She leaves behind 5 nieces and 6 nephews.

The family invites friends to pay their respects Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10-6pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2pm at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Schwartz officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence or share a story in Alice's memory.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
MAY
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
She was my teacher, softball, field hockey, and basketball coach at Lake Taylor in my sophomore, junior, and senior years.
Joanne Roach
Student
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
She was 1 of the best teachers @ LT, cared for everyone. You will be truly missed.
Gary Robinson
Student
May 16, 2020
sending prayers and condolences Coach Meacom was a dedicated teacher to us all. LTHS c/o 84
Debra Birts
Student
May 15, 2020
Very sad to hear of Coach Meacoms passing. She was a great field hockey coach when I was at LT!
Theresa
Student
May 15, 2020
Coach Meacom was a blessing while I was in school. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Judith Howse
Student
May 15, 2020
She was a very loved teacher at Lake Taylor.
Mary McLin
Student
May 15, 2020
