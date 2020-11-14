1/1
Alice Mary Platt
Alice Mary Platt, 86, entered eternal life on November 3, 2020. She was born in Queens, NY, to the late Alice Deubert. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas Henry Platt.

Alice worked in the telephone industry for many years. Her career included working for C&P, Bell Atlantic, and she retired from Verizon in 1995.

Alice enjoyed traveling and spending time on the beach. She had a passion for sewing, knitting, crocheting, and smocking. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time playing the organ. She was a member of the Episcopal church. She especially treasured time spent with her family. Alice spent the last years of her life living in Florida.

Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Sandra Buckner (Mark), son, David Platt (Courtney), daughter, Laura Smith (Loren). Eight grandchildren: Steven Platt (Emily), Crystal Norkeveck (Lannin), Allison and Sophia Platt, Brian Buckner (Nicole), Amy Miller (Andy), Alicia and Ashley Smith and eight great-grandchildren: Julian, Charlie, Jackson, Henley, Ethan, Elliot, Helen and Harper.

Alice was a big part of our lives. Though she will be greatly missed, her memory will live on in our hearts.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date in Virginia Beach, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 14, 2020.
