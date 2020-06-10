Alice 'Aliki' Mataragas, age 90, wife of the late Gerassimos Mataragas and sister to the deceased Anthi 'Beba' Michelakis, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was born on June 22, 1929, in New York and raised in Kallimasia, Chios in Greece. She is survived by a daughter, Sophia and her husband, Paris Frantzis, a son, Nick Mataragas and his wife, Fotini, a daughter, Kassandra and her husband, Spiros Arkoudis, six grandchildren Demetrios, Jerry and his wife, Jamie, Aliki and her husband, Brian, Makis, Eftihia, Nicholas, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Paris, Vienna, and close family member Gina Makris.
Alice was a devoted and affectionate mother. She was creative, witty, had a great sense of humor, and loved to read and draw. She was a woman of very few words but those she spoke were very impactful. She was a saint without accolades. We'll miss you mom, grandma, and great-grandma. May you rest in peace.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00AM in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral by Father, George Bessinas. A Trisagion service will be held Thursday evening at 6:00PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of Eastern Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com. To watch the funeral via livestream, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZF5Ht1Mb2jtMfdVOjnIn-w.
She was born on June 22, 1929, in New York and raised in Kallimasia, Chios in Greece. She is survived by a daughter, Sophia and her husband, Paris Frantzis, a son, Nick Mataragas and his wife, Fotini, a daughter, Kassandra and her husband, Spiros Arkoudis, six grandchildren Demetrios, Jerry and his wife, Jamie, Aliki and her husband, Brian, Makis, Eftihia, Nicholas, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Paris, Vienna, and close family member Gina Makris.
Alice was a devoted and affectionate mother. She was creative, witty, had a great sense of humor, and loved to read and draw. She was a woman of very few words but those she spoke were very impactful. She was a saint without accolades. We'll miss you mom, grandma, and great-grandma. May you rest in peace.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00AM in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral by Father, George Bessinas. A Trisagion service will be held Thursday evening at 6:00PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of Eastern Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com. To watch the funeral via livestream, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZF5Ht1Mb2jtMfdVOjnIn-w.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.