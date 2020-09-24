Alice Nell Ralls Gastler, 75, of New Zealand Reach, Chesapeake, died September 22, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. Born in North Hampton, Virginia on May 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Garnet Inez Johnson (Lecznar). She was also predeceased by her husband, Charles Ralls; brothers, Dickie and Paul; a nephew, Alex, and a grandson, Jonathan David. Mrs. Gastler was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. Her radiance was embraced by her family and exhibited throughout her community. Alice was a faithful member of Missionary Full Gospel Church. Alice is survived by her husband of seven years, Harold "Hal" Gastler; five daughters, Laura Wooten, Becky Stover (Chester), Patty Brackett (Craig), Sherry Wilson (Jonathan) and Kimberly Combs (Jaime); a son, Charles W. "Billy" Ralls, Jr. (Angie); step-children, Robert "R.B." Gastler (Bobbi) and John "Ben" Gastler (Sarah), as well as fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com