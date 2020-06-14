CHESAPEAKE- Alice Turner, 76, died June 11, 2020. She was a native of Portsmouth and spent most of her life in Chesapeake. Alice was the widow of Joseph E. Turner, Jr. and a member of Christ Church in Portsmouth.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph E. Turner III and wife Vickie and Kevin A. Turner and wife Cindy; two sisters, Hylah Roddenberry and June Bunting; and four grandchildren, Abbey Turner, Anna Beth Turner, Josh Turner and Isaac Turner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church, 3216 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.