Alice Worrell Griffin, 84, died September 21, 2020, at her residence. She was a native of Nansemond County and the daughter of the late Clinton C. and Virginia R. Worrell. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Wilbur C. Griffin and sister-in-law, Marjorie G. Gray.
Mrs. Griffin was a member of Holland Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School class. She graduated from Holland High School in 1953 with honors and she graduated from Louise Obici School of Nursing passing the State Board of Exams in 1956. She worked as a RN at the hospital until marriage and family. Mrs. Griffin spent many hours volunteering with Suffolk Meals on Wheels and Edmarc Hospice for Children.
Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Raymond E. Griffin; two daughters, Allison L. Griffin and Suzanne Griffin; brother, William C. Worrell and his wife, Janice; brother-in-law, S. Earl Griffin and his wife, Diane; brother-in-law, Charles A. Gray; six nieces and two nephews.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to caregiver Juanita Gillis and Home Instead CNA Angela Wells for their dedication and compassion. Due to COVID 19 the family will hold a private graveside service with Pastor Matthew Johnson officiating at Western Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
