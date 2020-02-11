|
Alice White, 96, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help nursing home with her loving daughters by her side. Born August 1, 1923 to the late Rev. and Mrs. Charles Lester Salmon in Richmond, VA.
Alice's legacy is her daughters, Bonnie Bailey (Jim) of Anchorage, Alaska, Nancy Andersen (Tim) of Littleton, NC, Marsha Sokolowski (John) of Virginia Beach, and Jean Downing (Roland) of Virginia Beach. Her legacy will also live through her grandchildren, Daniel and Brian Andersen and Amy and Whitney Sokolowski.
Alice was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Walter L White (LCDR. Ret.), in 2002. Together they traveled the United States during Walt's 50-year Navy career and settled in Virginia Beach when he retired. Alice felt she was finally home. Alice liked to stay busy and volunteered much of her spare time; she sang Alto in the church choir, was a member of the Mary Woodward Circle at Haygood UMC, a Red Cross and CHKD Volunteer, a Joy Class Member, delivered Meals on Wheels, member of the Golden Unit Wives Club, and she was a Lady Shriner.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, with the Rev. Tammy Estep officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haygood United Methodist Church. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020