Virginia Beach - Alice Whitfield Given 85, died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her home. Born October 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Edna Mae Whitfield and William Jessie Whitfield.



Mrs. Given was an active member of Haygood United Methodist Church. She volunteered in the kitchen, served on the Pre-School advisory board, helped with the homeless shelter, prepared coffee on Sundays, worked with shut-ins, and participated as a communion steward. She also volunteered for Bayside Hospital and drove for Meals on Wheels. She received the President's Honor Award and life membership in the PTA for her service at Hermitage and Bayside Elementary. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time in her yard. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.



Survivors include two children, William Given (Kenna) and Lori Hoffman (Jay), and her daughter in law Kim Given, three grandchildren Katharine Given (Renn), Lauren Sawyer (Chase) and Michael Tamony; one brother Steve Whitfield. Alice is preceded in death by her husband Ray and her son Randy.



A private service will be held for immediate family. Once COVID restrictions are lifted, a memorial service for all her friends and extended family will be held at Haygood UMC.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Haygood UMC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store