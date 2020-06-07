Alisa Bearov Landrum, passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 66 after a long fight with cancer.
A resident of Ghent since 1983, Alisa was born in Annapolis, Maryland to Michael Bearov and Cathryn Gulbin Bearov. She graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a B.A. in French, and received her J.D. from the Case Western Reserve University School of Law. After practicing law in Ohio for a short stint Alisa returned to Maryland to work as a Department Store executive, first with Hoschild Kohn's, then Hecht Co., and finally Smith and Welton in Norfolk. While working for Hoschild Kohn, she met her husband Charles. After suffering through the turmoil of department store closures in the early 1980s, she returned to her passion for teaching. While raising her sons, Alisa taught part time, serving as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Virginia Wesleyan College and Old Dominion University.
During those years she became a passionate community activist, and joined with others to form the Norfolk Preservation Alliance. Alisa devoted countless hours to preserving Norfolk's historic architecture and open space, including Taylor Elementary School, Blair Middle School, and Bay Oaks Park.
A proud Francophile, Alisa twice served as President of the Hampton Roads "Chapitre de Grasse" of the Alliance FranÃ§aise. After her sons grew older, she returned to teaching in Chesapeake and Norfolk Public Schools, and dedicated herself to sharing her love of the French language and culture with middle and high school students. While teaching she became a National Board Certified Teacher. After retirement, Alisa split her time between Norfolk and Paris where she had spent a semester abroad in college as an Au Pair.
Among her family and friends, she will be remembered also for her surprising and wonderful mind, love of Scrabble and Mahjong, boundless wisdom, and her famous lobster stew. Throughout her life when Alisa took an interest or a project, she fully embraced it with boundless energy and passion. The same can be said of the friendships she cultivated.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years LCDR Charles R. Landrum, USN, Ret. of Norfolk; her sister Cathryn Anne Bearov of Chicago, IL; godmother of her sons, Jean Johnson Lamkin; her son Christopher Charles Stockett Landrum of New Haven, CT; his wife Charli (nÃ©e Anderson); her son Brian Michael Hazen Landrum of Woodbridge, VA; and by her two grandchildren, Ethan Vernon Landrum and Evelyn Catherine Landrum of New Haven, CT. Her beloved brother, Michael Nicholas Bearov, preceded Alisa in death.
She was a woman of indomitable courage, infinite resourcefulness, and limitless generosity. Her family and friends treasure her memory, mourn her passing, and celebrate her legacy.
A funeral service will be offered on June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517. Due to the COVID-19 directives, protective mask and social distancing are required for the service. She will be interred in Saco, Maine, another place she considered home and was equally as engaged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family through www.hdoliver.com.
A funeral service will be offered on June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517. Due to the COVID-19 directives, protective mask and social distancing are required for the service. She will be interred in Saco, Maine, another place she considered home and was equally as engaged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.