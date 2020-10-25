Allan Jerome Fernheimer (AJ), 88, passed away October 19, 2020. Allan served his country both in the Navy from 1951 to 1955, and in the Civil Service for 37 years. AJ always had a joke ready on hand and loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, and his three sons Stanley, Steven (Terri), and Michael (Carol). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Stephanie, Justin, Rachel, Meg, and Sarah as well as 13 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
