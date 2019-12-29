|
|
CHESAPEAKE- Allan Schugeld, 87, died December 22, 2019. A native of Milwaukee, WI, he was a retired NOAA Public Affairs Officer with 36 Â½ years service and later worked as a zoning officer for the City of Chesapeake. Allan was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church LCMS.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lois W. Schugeld; daughter, Melissa A. Schugeld and husband David of Portsmouth; son, Richard A. Schugeld and wife Lucy of Williamsburg; sister, Kay Rodgers of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 AM in Redeemer Lutheran Church by Pastor Peter Grana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019