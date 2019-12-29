Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Schugeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Kent Schugeld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Kent Schugeld Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Allan Schugeld, 87, died December 22, 2019. A native of Milwaukee, WI, he was a retired NOAA Public Affairs Officer with 36 Â½ years service and later worked as a zoning officer for the City of Chesapeake. Allan was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church LCMS.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lois W. Schugeld; daughter, Melissa A. Schugeld and husband David of Portsmouth; son, Richard A. Schugeld and wife Lucy of Williamsburg; sister, Kay Rodgers of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 AM in Redeemer Lutheran Church by Pastor Peter Grana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -