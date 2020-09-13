1/1
Allan Lee Carpenter
1931 - 2020
Allan "Big Al" Carpenter, 89, transitioned to Heaven on September 7, 2020. He was born March 10, 1931, in Huntington, WV, the only child of Dr. Cecil C. Carpenter and Leola (Klopp) Carpenter.

Allan graduated from University High School, Lexington, KY in 1948. He received a B.S. Civil Engineering, Railway Option degree from the University of Illinois in 1952. He also obtained certifications in Traffic Engineering, Public Administration, and Land Surveying. In January 1951, he enlisted in the Transportation Corps, U.S. Army Reserve, and was commissioned to Captain. While working for the Southern Railway in Lexington, KY, he met and married Eudell "Dell" Jones Curtis. They moved to Norfolk, VA in 1961 where they spent 40 years together before Dell passed away in 2001.

Allan had a distinguished civilian career, consisting of engineering positions with various railroads and traffic engineering with the City of Chesapeake, Virginia. He retired in 1991 as the Chief Engineer of the Norfolk & Portsmouth Beltline Railroad. He enjoyed traveling, music, playing bridge, sharing stories, and sports. He served in the church as an elder and teacher and was passionate about sharing the Gospel. He was a mentor to many and a stranger to none.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dell, he was predeceased by his stepson, F. Carl Curtis. Surviving family members are his daughter Lee (Carpenter) Achor and her husband, Mick, of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandsons, Christopher, Richard and Joshua Achor, and Trevor and Cameron Curtis; and five great grandsons.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, Sep. 26, at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach. Those who wish to remember Allan in a special way may make their gifts in his memory to the Railroad Evangelistic Association (REA); sending them to REA, c/o Jim Bliss, 255 State Route 49, Cleveland, NY 13042. You may also donate online via PayPal at railhopeamerica.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kempsville Christian Church
