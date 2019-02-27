The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Allan Ray Jones

Allan Ray Jones Obituary
Allan Ray Jones, 48, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019.Born in Norfolk, he was the son of Albert and Sharon Jones. Survivors include his loving wife, Heather Jones; children, Cory Allan and Casey Lee; father-in-law, Herbert Tatem and mother-in-law, Jackie Tatem; six loved nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019
