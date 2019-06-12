Allen Bryant Frye, Sr., 95, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. He was born in Pinehurst, NC, to the late William Glenn Frye and Mary Ann Maness Frye. He was a member of Sweethaven Baptist Church. He attended Carthage High School in Carthage, NC. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon an honorable discharge from the Army, he went to work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA, as a Shop 31 machinist, retiring after 32 years. Upon retirement, he worked at Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock Corporation for 10 years as an inside machinist.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, the former Barbara Ann Carmichael; a son, Allen Bryant Frye, Jr. (Gina) of Newport News, VA; a daughter, Grace Michelle Robinson (Ron) of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann and Trey Robinson. His siblings include Cora Jane King (deceased), William Wade (deceased), Paul David (deceased), Glenn Edward (deceased), Thornton Maness (Shirley), Leland Francis (deceased), Eleanor Ann Stewart (deceased), Tommy Blue, Delaney Reid (deceased), Angie Lorraine Bailey, Royce June (Katie), Eugene Alexander (Barbara), Amelia Grace Evans (Ernest), Gayle Lynn (deceased), and John Shaddrack (Brenda).A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Sweethaven Baptist Church, 5000 West Norfolk Rd, Portsmouth, VA. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at Loving Funeral Home Churchland Chapel on Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com. Bless the LORD, O my soul. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary