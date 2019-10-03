|
Allen Edward Brinsfield, 87, entered into eternal life on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach. Allen was born in Penns Grove, NJ to the late Orville and Katherine Wells Brinsfield. Allen was predeceased by his wife, Mary Patricia Brinsfield. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be dearly missed by all. Allen retired with 22 years of service in the US Navy. After his active duty service he became the grounds superintendent for Rosewood Memorial Park. Allen could fix anything and loved puttering around his shop. He is survived by his children, Mary Katherine Rhodes (Ken) of Port Orange, FL, Margaret Clare Staten (Scott) of Virginia Beach, Stephen Allen Brinsfield (Stephanie) of San Diego, CA, Marie Ellen Oyster (Jeff) of Hagerstown, MD and Stuart Thomas Brinsfield (Kim) of Virginia Beach; siblings, Richard Taylor Brinsfield (Nancy) of Glenolden, PA and Orville James Brinsfield (Susan) of New Jersey; sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren as well as a host of other family members.
A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made out to Sentara Hospice House in tribute to Allen E. Brinsfield at Sentara.com/foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019