|
|
Captain Allen G. Zanetti, USN (Ret.), 83, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. Fittingly, his wife of 61 years, Janet Jones Zanetti, was by his side.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Zanetti and Rose Wagner Zanetti, and by his brother, Lawrence J. Zanetti, and sister-in-law, Jean C. Zanetti.
Born in Clifton, NJ, Allen grew up on the family farm near Blairstown, NJ. He met Janet, the love of his life, in the fifth grade. After graduating from high school, Allen was awarded a soccer scholarship to attend Muhlenberg College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree.
After graduation from Muhlenberg, Allen married Janet and he was commissioned as an Officer in the United States Navy. He served as an Officer with distinction for 23 years. His many tours of duty included serving aboard the USS Terrell County, the USS DeLong and the USS San Diego (AFS-6). During his time in the Navy, he also graduated from the Naval War College, the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and the Harvard Business School, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Allen worked in the shipbuilding and defense industries.
Allen was a longstanding and highly valued member of Virginia Beach Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He tirelessly served the congregation in innumerable capacities, including as Board Chairman, Deacon and Trustee.
Allen's favorite and frequent toast consisted of a hearty "Alla famiglia!" and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Treasuring Allen's memory with deep gratitude for the gift of his life are his children, Lisa Zanetti of Hamilton, NJ; Leslie Zanetti Schorr (Thomas) of Pennington, NJ; Susan Zanetti Harrison (Richard) of Fredericksburg, VA; and Steven Zanetti (Dolores) of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as his grandchildren, Rebecca and Stephanie Kravitz; Matthew, Timothy and Kelly Schorr; William, Mitchell and Emma Harrison; and Carmen, Annamaria and Joseph Zanetti.
A man of unquestioned integrity, extraordinary character, and an endearing sense of humor, Allen will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Virginia Beach Christian Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow. A burial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019