Allen Joseph Gordon, 89, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Southeastern, Virginia and was the son of the late Isaac Gordon and Mollie Friedman Gordon. He was predeceased by his brother, Tavia Gordon, and his sisters, Edith Lindsey and Sara Schutz.
He graduated from Maury High School, obtained his undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary, his law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary, and was awarded a fellowship at New York University School of Law where he obtained a Masters in Laws (in Taxation). He served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He practiced law in the Tidewater area for over 60 years, was a founding member and former President of the Chesapeake Bar Association, and served as a Substitute Judge.
He was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk and a member of many other organizations. He was also a founding member of Hebrew Academy of Tidewater (now known as Strelitz International Academy).
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara S. Gordon, his children, Michele Gordon and her husband, Pat Levy, of Greensboro, NC, Suzanne Gordon, and her husband, Evan Rappaport, of New York City, NY, and Erik Gordon and his wife, Samantha, of Hampton Roads, along with his brother, Daniel Gordon, of Norfolk, 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El, Beth Sholom Home of Eastern Virginia, or Strelitz International Academy.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.