The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Beach Fellowship
1817 General Booth Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
Resources
Allen R. Stauffer


1940 - 2019
Allen R. Stauffer graduated to heaven on Friday, Sept 6, 2019 in Virginia Beach; just 5 days shy of his 79th birthday. He was born in Chester Co, PA on Sept 11, 1940 and grew up on a farm in Manheim, PA. He retired this year as a bus driver for Norfolk Public Schools and was a member of Beach Fellowship Church.

Allen was predeceased by his beloved parents Melvin Stauffer and Anna Mary Eberly Stauffer Bredthauer, stepfather William Bredthauer, brother Melvin Stauffer. Left to cherish his memory are his lovely wife Fay Stauffer, daughters Stacy Pauley, Robin Connor, Alexis Gerdes, sons Darren Stauffer, Carl Stauffer, Garrett Bridges, siblings Jay Stauffer, Mary Ella Witmer, Hettie Jean Eckert, Martha Garner, Nancy Petka, Carol Kurl, 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

His sense of humor was legendary. His FAITH and LOVE of Christ was EXTRAORDINARY. Please join us as we celebrate his life! Memorial service to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Beach Fellowship, 1817 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
